A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot Thursday morning in west Baltimore while serving an arrest warrant, according to news reports.

A male suspect was killed in the incident, city police told the Baltimore Sun newspaper.

The incident was the second this week in which a federal law enforcement officer was shot serving a warrent.

On Tuesday, two FBI agents were fatally shot and three others were wounded while service a warrant related to child pornography in South Florida.

The extent of the marshal’s injuries in the incident Thursday were not immediately known, the Sun also reports.

