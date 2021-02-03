https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/federal-marshal-shot-baltimore-serving-warrant-second-incident-week-fed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot Thursday morning in west Baltimore while serving an arrest warrant, according to news reports.

A male suspect was killed in the incident, city police told the Baltimore Sun newspaper.

The incident was the second this week in which a federal law enforcement officer was shot serving a warrent.

On Tuesday, two FBI agents were fatally shot and three others were wounded while service a warrant related to child pornography in South Florida.

The extent of the marshal’s injuries in the incident Thursday were not immediately known, the Sun also reports.

