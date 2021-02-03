https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/03/fierce-feminist-jill-filipovic-reveals-that-right-wing-groups-encourage-homeschooling-because-its-not-good-for-women-or-children/

The COVID19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for many parents when it comes to their kids’ education. Some families have chosen to make the switch to homeschooling, which should be their prerogative if they have the means to do it.

But there are some out there who disagree.

Despite constant assault against teachers unions during the pandemic a poll commissioned by a right wing school privatization group finds support / trust for teachers unions role. Most questions in poll were about reopening and covid. pic.twitter.com/PTB7EZLSvm — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) February 3, 2021

one other interesting thing in this poll. Right-wing education types kept saying how this would be a renaissance for homeschooling vs public schools. Not so much. pic.twitter.com/EWM5CwIrYt — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) February 3, 2021

Teachers’ unions are actually a legitimate problem with the public education system, but they’re far from the only one. Many parents can cite a number of issues that merit their skepticism and antipathy toward public schooling.

But feminist writer Jill Filipovic seems to believe that their only beef with public education boils down to being backward conservatives who want to keep women down and raise their kids in ignorance:

Hmmm yeah it turns out that if you’re doing homeschooling right, it is incredibly hard, you can’t have another full-time job, and you can’t do it alone, which… really sucks for parents (mothers) who understand their own limits or want to do anything else with their lives. https://t.co/3lZoKhdjj5 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 3, 2021

Right-wing groups love to push homeschooling because it helps keep kids away from material that might challenge their conservative worldview, and it keeps women out of work and in the home. It’s a pretty transparent set of motivations, not good for women or children. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 3, 2021

This is a pet issue of mine and some day I’ll write about it at length, but the whole conversation about homeschooling would go very differently if we believed children had a right to a high-quality education — or if we believed children had rights at all, separate from parents. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 3, 2021

Are there no liberal homeschooling families? Are there no men who homeschool their children while their wives have other jobs or careers? Are women incapable of figuring out how to balance work with educating their kids?

everything about this is wrong. https://t.co/9qPugjS7Up — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 3, 2021

Literally everything.

I have some conflicted feelings about being homeschooled, but not about my parents’ motivations for doing it or about how much this tweet sucks. https://t.co/wSdBc5yKYR — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) February 3, 2021

LOL. Spoken like one who knows nothing about homeschooling. I was homeschooled. I read: Communist Manifesto

Rules for Radicals

Don’t think of an Elephant

The Constitution

Federalist Papers

John Locke

Frederick Douglass

And the Bible How many public schools can say the same? https://t.co/kGNWde9zDE — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 3, 2021

As a parent of a homeschooled child this is by far the dumbest thing I have heard. My child is being taught actual skills and knowledge for his future. Not “what is on the next standardized test so we can get funding”. He will be more prepared for life. #sorrynotsorry — Ty-man’s Dad (@husqykid) February 3, 2021

“Keeps women put of work and in the home” is such a backwards view. Our greatest work is done in the home, raising, educating, and nurturing our own children. I actually find the opposite to be more true: the need for 2 incomes keeps too many women out of their homes. — Jessi Bridges (@jessibridges) February 3, 2021

Excuse me? I am a well-educated adult, with a masters degree. My husband and I have chosen to homeschool our children for a multitude of reasons. The least of those is to keep me “home and out of work.” — Malnz08 (@malnz08) February 3, 2021

I taught three English classes a semester at a local college while home educating three daughters. How condescending you are! — Leticia Velasquez (@CauseofourJoy) February 3, 2021

Nobody pushed me to HS my kids, which I have done for 21 yrs. My kids had a way better education than I did. All my kids had the choice to go to a high school or keep homeschooling and they chose to keep homeschooling. They took dual credit high school/college classes 1/2 — Lisa (@LeezaAnnie) February 3, 2021

They have friends, did sports, did archery, took up skiing, etc. one of my daughters is a Montessori teacher. So tell me again how these poor kids have to suffer?? — Lisa (@LeezaAnnie) February 3, 2021

Jill can’t tell you. She’s too busy making sweeping generalizations based on nothing other than her personal loathing of conservatives.

The left is not known to be well-accepting of challenging views.

See: safe-spaces, restriction of freedom of speech, opposition of speakers on campus or elsewhere, etc. Hypocrisy is bad wherever it is. — Richard Bruschi (@Richard_Bruschi) February 3, 2021

Did nobody teach Jill Filipovic that when she was in school?

Leftists when they realize they can’t indoctrinate other people’s children their way. pic.twitter.com/AoIsrcMMoI — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 3, 2021

Supplanting parents with the state is a goal of any good leftist. https://t.co/0stYDN1mEF — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 3, 2021

Children have a right to be forced into failing government run schools against their parents’ wishes in the name of some left-wing scold’s idea of “high-quality education.” — Ibuprofen Hippo 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) February 3, 2021

“Kids shouldn’t be homeschooled because that way they absorb their parents’ values. Instead they should go to school and absorb my values.” — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 3, 2021

.@JillFilipovic: We are fighting home schooling tooth and nail because that would allow parents to instill their values and beliefs in their kids. Children need to be in Public School so we can indoctrinate them with our beliefs! Credit where due, at least she is honest. pic.twitter.com/2UwXrNbc86 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 3, 2021

See? At least conservatives can find something nice to say about Jill Filipovic.

I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t want their kids in a school system that produces this type of thinking. pic.twitter.com/XX1KiN2eof — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 3, 2021

Real mystery, that.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

