The COVID19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for many parents when it comes to their kids’ education. Some families have chosen to make the switch to homeschooling, which should be their prerogative if they have the means to do it.

But there are some out there who disagree.

Teachers’ unions are actually a legitimate problem with the public education system, but they’re far from the only one. Many parents can cite a number of issues that merit their skepticism and antipathy toward public schooling.

But feminist writer Jill Filipovic seems to believe that their only beef with public education boils down to being backward conservatives who want to keep women down and raise their kids in ignorance:

Are there no liberal homeschooling families? Are there no men who homeschool their children while their wives have other jobs or careers? Are women incapable of figuring out how to balance work with educating their kids?

Literally everything.

Jill can’t tell you. She’s too busy making sweeping generalizations based on nothing other than her personal loathing of conservatives.

Did nobody teach Jill Filipovic that when she was in school?

See? At least conservatives can find something nice to say about Jill Filipovic.

Real mystery, that.

