Newsmax host Rob Schmitt opened his show on Tuesday discussing the upcoming impeachment of private citizen Donald Trump. Schmitt also took time to mention the many irregularities, rule changes and fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Schmitt may be the only honest reporter left in America today.

Rob Schmitt: Well, just a quick flashback to reality. That day the president spoke at a rally designed to urge Republicans to stand up and not certify the election. Trump and others wanted an investigation into multiple allegations of fraud. They wouldn’t get it. The president cited a number of election abnormalities that to this day remain astonishing such as his own tremendous success in the bellwether counties while also not winning. And the simple fact that Joe Biden, a worn-out old man who barely campaigned, got more than 80 million votes, astonishing to this day. Those stats defy all logic. The president also took aim at those state officials who illegally changed election rules without consent from legislatures to give an edge to Democrats by allowing tainted or late ballots to be counted. It’s an obviously fair point. And an obvious example of election meddling that benefitted Democrats. The Zuckerberg ballot drop off boxes are another example of giving Democrats an unfair advantage. And to be fair the president also made some other egregious unproven claims that got his legal team in trouble.