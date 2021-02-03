https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/fla-dems-the-financial-condition-of-our-party-is-poor/

Just to follow up on this story out of Florida, the new chair of the Flordia Democratic Party admitted yesterday that the “financial condition of our party is poor”:

And he’s committed to “lowering our overhead”:

Sorry, that’s not how it works. You must provide free health care to everyone and a minimum wage of $15 per hour:

The union that represents the party wants Diaz to raise some more money to pay staffers, too:

And Dems in the Sunshine State are pretty pissed at how this state of affairs came to be:

Lock them up?

It’s time for “reboot” they say:

Good luck with that.

