Just to follow up on this story out of Florida, the new chair of the Flordia Democratic Party admitted yesterday that the “financial condition of our party is poor”:

.@FlaDems have reinstated health insurance for the party’s staff, retroactively, but “the financial condition of our party is poor,” Chair Manny A. Diaz tells staff Tues. night, via @ScottFist.https://t.co/q8yu8bIthf #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/Y5RMjC7Ptz — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 3, 2021

And he’s committed to “lowering our overhead”:

It took an entire twitterstorm and several press articles before he acknowledged the concern staff were raising. PS: “Operational dysfunction” and “lowering our overhead” is dogwhistle for “terminating unionized hardworking loyal staff is the way I play this game” @Manny_A_Diaz pic.twitter.com/87WbajmQL1 — FDP Staff Union (@FDPUnion) February 3, 2021

Sorry, that’s not how it works. You must provide free health care to everyone and a minimum wage of $15 per hour:

I’m sorry, but the party of #FightFor15 and #UniversalHealthCare and every other infliction of financial burden on the private sector, consequences be damned, stopped paying for its employees’ health care because times got hard? https://t.co/KdASeBpDsL — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 3, 2021

The union that represents the party wants Diaz to raise some more money to pay staffers, too:

Let’s do the math: Reports of staff insurance cancellations published one day ago. It took @Manny_A_Diaz 1 day to raise funds to pay the $500k premium. He’s been @FlaDems chair for nearly a month. He could have also raised funds every day for salaries of staff he terminated. — FDP Staff Union (@FDPUnion) February 3, 2021

News flash @Manny_A_Diaz: That’s what a party chair does. S/he sits at call time all day, every day, and raises money. We take it you knew that when you signed up for the job… right? — FDP Staff Union (@FDPUnion) February 3, 2021

And Dems in the Sunshine State are pretty pissed at how this state of affairs came to be:

Past @FlaDems⁩ leaders have left us a mess & it’s absolutely shameful. How do you not prioritize the health & well-being of party staff & allow their health coverage to drop? How much $ was spent on consultants that could have been spent on our people? https://t.co/AITbz6BTgE — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) February 2, 2021

Lock them up?

.@TerrieRizzo and @FlaDems leaders who allowed this to happen should be charged with crimes. https://t.co/4GNm3RVzzO — David Quiñones (@David_Quinones) February 2, 2021

It’s time for “reboot” they say:

I thought we inherited a mess in 2005. We couldn’t even get a credit card – but at least they had paid the health insurance. The upside: the FDP has needed a reboot. A strong organizing party is vital to any success we have in the future. Now is the chance to get it right. — Steve Schale 🇺🇸 (@steveschale) February 2, 2021

Good luck with that.

