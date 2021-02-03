https://www.dailywire.com/news/florida-governor-ron-desantis-reveals-3-things-his-state-is-doing-to-take-on-tech-companies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed during an interview on Tuesday night three things that his state is doing to take on tech companies.

DeSantis made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about a new law that he is proposing in his state.

“I think they’re we’re going to do three different things,” DeSantis told Carlson. “One is protect Floridian’s data privacy from big tech, which is a huge issue, as you said, protect big tech from interfering in an election. And that may mean you display you deplatform, a candidate you don’t like–two guesses as to which type of candidate big tech wouldn’t like–but it also means doing the algorithms in a way that will suppress stories, or accelerate them to benefit a candidate, that’s effectively an in kind contribution.”

“And then the general protections for deplatforming users and what we’re allowing people to do is bring civil suits under the Florida deceptive and unfair trade practices statute and anti-fraud statute and also allowing the State Attorney General to do that as well, if big tech is not applying their terms of service in a in a coherent and principled way, which they almost never do,” DeSantis continued. “So we think that this is something that Floridians want protection from, and I think it’ll end up being a really good first step. I mean, there’s always been the question, what do you do about this, I think a lot of us have thought there was something wrong for a long time. But to just sit back and hope it gets better, that clearly wasn’t going to work. So we’re leading, and I think it’ll be good.”

After talking about the support that he thought that the bill would receive in the Florida legislature, DeSantis noted that the issue is not just with social media platforms.

“And it’s not just being banned from Twitter or something,” DeSantis said. “As we’ve seen these these companies can act, they can collude, they can deny you if you’re a small business of payment processing, the ability to use email and text. So what, you go to a rally that they don’t like or you engage in wrong thing, and all of a sudden, your flower business is decapitated for a month because they take action. So I think we’ve gone down a dangerous path on this. This provides protections for individual Floridians. And I think it’ll be very positively received.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

