https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ford-raptor-truck-is-badass/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The original ultimate high-performance off-road pickup has evolved once more. Meet the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. #FordRaptor pic.twitter.com/bMrq2kj9Af — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) February 3, 2021

Just to be clear, not everything in life is politics.

CFP is getting zero payment for this post.