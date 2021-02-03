https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/former-cia-counter-insurgency-officer-urges-us-government-use-war-tactics-domestic-extremists-like-stormed-us-capitol/

Drone Bombs for US Patriots–

Robert Grenier, who served as the CIA’s station chief for Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2001, wants the US government to use war tactics like those used in Afghanistan and Iraq against domestic extremists like those who stormed the US Capitol on January 6th.

Of course, these same experts see nothing wrong with Black Lives Matter destroying $2 billion worth of property and thousands of livelihoods back in 2020.

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs have caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots — and that was back in June!

NPR reported:

When it comes to domestic extremists such as those who stormed the Capitol, a longtime CIA officer argues that the U.S. should treat them as an insurgency. That means using counterinsurgency tactics — similar in some ways to those used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Robert Grenier served as the CIA’s station chief for Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2001. He went on to become the CIA’s Iraq mission manager and then director of the CIA Counterterrorism Center from 2004 to 2006. “We may be witnessing the dawn of a sustained wave of violent insurgency within our own country, perpetrated by our own countrymen,” Grenier wrote in The New York Times last week. And without national action, he argues, “extremists who seek a social apocalypse … are capable of producing endemic political violence of a sort not seen in this country since Reconstruction.”

Glenn Greenwald responded to the expanding tyranny.

If you’re planning a wedding on US soil in the next couple of years, probably best to assign one of the guests to keep an eye on the sky to ensure there are no drones flying overhead to bomb the wedding party: https://t.co/dUpEunYm2q — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 3, 2021

