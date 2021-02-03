https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/former-cop-jailed-sexually-assaulting-theft-victim/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former Colorado police officer was sentenced Monday to six years in jail for sexually assaulting a theft victim on the way home from a hospital, the Justice Department announced.

Curtis Arganbright, 43, who used to serve on the Westminster Police Department, was sentenced in Denver federal court, according to a Justice Department press release. The former officer pleaded guilty in November 2019 to a single count of violating a woman’s civil rights, according to a separate Justice Department press release.

Arganbright responded to a theft call from St. Anthony’s Hospital when he was on duty the morning of Aug. 24, 2017, court documents said, according to the press release. After the hospital said it wouldn’t press charges, Arganbright transported the victim, but diverged from the main road and sexually assaulted the victim, according to the Justice Department.

“Curtis Arganbright’s heinous conduct not only victimized a person in his care, it shattered the public’s trust given to him as a police officer,” Jason Dunn, U.S. attorney for the district of Colorado said in the press release. “This sentence is important because it demonstrates my commitment and that of this office to hold accountable those in positions of authority and to seek full justice for victims.”

Arganbright must be under release supervision for three years following his prison sentence, according to the first press release. The former officer must submit sex offender registration and relinquish his law enforcement certification.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

