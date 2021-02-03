http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vxzK4ryK6lE/

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton was arrested on Sunday after an altercation at a Miami Pizza Hut.

A police report says that the 23-year-old former NFL player was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. He is alleged to have tried to break a window in the restaurant and for getting in a fight with a member of his family.

Miami reporter Andy Slater reported that Walton felt “disrespected ” while trying to place his order with a store employee over the phone.

SLATER SCOOP: Former Dolphins RB Mark Walton was arrested at a Pizza Hut in Miami on Sunday night. Walton was trying to break the store’s window after he was “disrespected” on the phone while placing his order, a police source tells me. pic.twitter.com/qUNS66o4Lp — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 1, 2021

Walton reportedly became enraged when he arrived at the store and found that his order had been canceled by one of the employees. The police report claims that the former player “started banging on the windows trying to pull on the door to gain entry to the business to confront one of the employees.”

Walton’s cousin reportedly required medical attention after attempting to restrain Mark to prevent further unrest in the restaurant.

Sunday was not the only time Walton has been involved with the police. In 2019, Walton was arrested three times in Miami on weapons, drugs and battery charges. He was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league’s player conduct and drug policies, according to the New York Post.

Walton was arrested again in 2019, even while serving his suspension, for allegedly punching his girlfriend. The charges were dropped, but the Dolphins released him, anyway.

The former University of Miami star had a very short NFL career having been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 but was waived by the team after he was arrested in 2019. He then spent a short time with the Miami Dolphins after a mini-camp tryout.

