Following actress Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations of abuse relating to singer Marilyn Manson, which have been supported by several other women, one of Manson’s former guitarists, Wes Borland, who briefly worked with the rocker in 2008 before going back to Limp Bizkit, has backed Wood, claiming the allegations are true.

Speaking on the Twitch channel Space Zebra, Borland said that he learned Manson was “not a great guy” after being in his band for just nine months.

“Marilyn Manson… I was in the band for nine months. He’s not a great guy,” Borland said, as reported by Loudwire. “Every single thing that people have said about him is f**ing true. So relax about the allegations towards the women… like when people say [bad things about] these women that are coming after him right now… f**k off, they are speaking the truth.”

“I’m sorry to everyone on this podcast right now who doesn’t like this,” he added. “But that guy, he’s amazingly talented, but he’s f***ed up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons. He is a bad f***ing guy.”

Borland worked with Manson while Manson dated Evan Rachel Wood prior to their engagement, saying he witnessed firsthand some of what she said happened to her, and welcomed his public cancelation.

“I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f***ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it,” he said. “If anyone is coming after these girls and going like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that,’ f**k you, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

In an Instagram statement on Monday, Wood, Manson’s former fiancee and partner, said that the hardcore rocker “brainwashed and manipulated” her throughout their relationship.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” the “Westworld” star wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she continued. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson was immediately dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. In a statement on Instagram, Manson said that all of his relationships have been “consensual with like-minded partners.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he concluded.

