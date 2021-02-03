https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/537268-ohio-police-officer-charged-with-murder-in-shooting-of-andre-hill

A former Columbus, Ohio, police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, in December.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Adam Coy, who was fired in December, on one count of murder and another of felonious assault after an investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s (R) office, according to NPR.

A copy of the police call indicates Coy and another officer responded to a nonemergency call in the early hours of Dec. 22. Body camera footage, which does not include audio, showed Coy shot Hill just after the man walked out of a garage holding a cellphone. Neither officer attempted to aid Hill for several minutes after he fell to the floor, according to NPR.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said on Twitter Wednesday night that the indictment was “partial justice,” adding “true justice would be if Andre Hill was still with us today.”

Officer Adam Coy has been arrested and indicted for murder. Tonight we have partial justice; True justice would be if Andre’ Hill was still with us today. I’m appreciative for Attorney General Yost’s cooperation and deliberative action. (1/2) — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) February 4, 2021

“Officer Coy’s indictment means that the appropriate authority plans to prosecute this case and will seek a conviction,” Hardin added. “I look forward to continuing to push reform with the goal that no one loses their life at the hands of law enforcement.”

Officer Coy’s indictment means that the appropriate authority plans to prosecute this case and will seek a conviction. I look forward to continuing to push reform with the goal that no one loses their life at the hands of law enforcement. (2/2) — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) February 4, 2021

