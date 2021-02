https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gm-plays-the-climate-fool/

Climate Czar Gina McCarthy says:

“Clean Energy” is cheaper than Fossil Fuels . .🤔 Watch til end . . pic.twitter.com/l2BZNXl1HN — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) January 27, 2021

Kristin Zimmerman from GM plays the climate fool. Watch all the way to the end.

Where does the energy for that ‘clean’ electric car come from?