The tech giant Google is being forced to pay $3.8 million in a settlement regarding multiple accusations of workforce discrimination, according to the Daily Caller.

The settlement comes after the Department of Labor found proof of both a gender pay gap and hiring discrimination practices in Google’s California and Washington state facilities. The company’s payments will go to about 5,500 employees and applicants to cover both back pay and interest. This includes over 2,500 female employees receiving $1.3 million in back pay, and over 2,900 job applicants, mostly Asians and women, receiving $1.2 million after they were denied for various positions at Google.

In addition to the direct payments to the affected individuals, Google has agreed to keep an additional $1.2 million in reserve for future pay-equity adjustments for the next five years.

In a statement on the matter, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor said that the department “acknowledges Google’s willingness to engage in settlement discussions and reach an early resolution. The technology industry continues to be one of the region’s largest and fastest growing employers. Regardless of how complex or the size of the workforce, we remain committed to enforcing equal opportunity laws to ensure non-discrimination and equity in the workforce.”

