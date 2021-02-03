https://thepostmillennial.com/developing-republican-lawmakers-begin-effort-to-remove-rep-ilhan-omar-from-committee-assignments

Several House Republicans are working to remove ‘Squad’ member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a vocal anti Semite, from her committee assignments in response to Democrats pushing to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), from her committee assignments in the wake of revelations of her past anti Semitic comments and posting of conspiracy theories.

A) GOPers attempt to oust Dem MN Rep Omar from committee assignments after furor over GOP GA Rep Greene’s committee assignments — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2021

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted a thread which stated, “The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Taylor Greene, a controversial first-term lawmaker known for his support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, from her assignment on the Education and Labor Committee.” Pergram added,”A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the ‘Squad’ of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments.”

C) Fox has obtained a proposed GOP amendment to that resolution which would kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off of her committees “in light of conduct she has exhibited.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2021

Pergram also said that sponsors of the legislation were Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), and Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

Omar has an extensive history of anti-Semitic statements and tropes as well as promoting conspiracy theories about Jews. In a now deleted tween Omar wrote “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel“

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was just seated on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says she doesn’t understand why Jewish Americans would be offended by the notion that “Israel has hypnotized the world” to carry out “evil.” Here’s why:https://t.co/1AFThpCckz — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 21, 2019

Omar has supported the anti Semitic BDS movement and said she “believes in and supports the BDS movement, and has fought to make sure people’s right to support it isn’t criminalized.”

According to the Anti Defamation League, “Many of the founding goals of the BDS movement, including denying the Jewish people the universal right of self-determination – along with many of the strategies employed in BDS campaigns are anti-Semitic. Many individuals involved in BDS campaigns are driven by opposition to Israel’s very existence as a Jewish state. Often time, BDS campaigns give rise to tensions in communities – particularly on college campuses – that can result in harassment or intimidation of Jews and Israel supporters, including overt antisemitic expression and acts.”

In another now deleted tweet, Omar said Jews were buying political support. “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” According to the Daily Wire, in an interview earlier that year Omar suggested “that Israel should not be allowed to exist as a Jewish state, Israel is not a democracy, and compared Israel to Iran — which is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.” Omar also embraced the anti Semitic heads of the Woman’s March such as Linda Sarsour.

Republicans are also likely to target Omar’s fellow ‘Squad’ member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) who also has a history of anti Semitic remarks.

Tlaib also supported the BDS movement and accused American Jews of having dual loyalty in a tweet “They forgot what country they represent. This is the US where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

This “dual loyalty” canard is a typical anti-Semitic line#BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected https://t.co/6yBM0bQB5L — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

Tlaib does not support a two state solution ot the Middle East conflict, rather has advocated for a single Palestinian state.

israel does not have a right to exist. The terrorist entity is illegal and has no basis to exist other than a delusional ISIS like ideology. — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) November 19, 2016

The Washington Examiner reported, “Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was photographed with a Palestinian activist who praised the terrorist group Hezbollah, said Israel did not have the right to exist, and has called for Israeli ‘Zionist terrorist’ Jews to return to Poland, where roughly three million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.”

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

According to the Daily Wire, Tlaib belongs to a group that “frequently demonizes Jews, and its Palestinian founder, Maher Abdel-qader, raised substantial funds for Tlaib for her congressional campaign as well as organizing some of her campaign events.”

Republicans have not yet declared a campaign to oust Tlaib from her committee assignments or fello ‘Squad’ member Rep Alexandra Ocasio-Cortzez, who has her own history of anti Semitic affiliations.

This is a devloping story.