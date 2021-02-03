https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/gop-lawmakers-give-marjorie-taylor-greene-standing-ovation-republican-conference-meeting/

GOP lawmakers reportedly gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a standing ovation Wednesday night at the Republican Conference meeting.

This was reportedly after Marjorie apologized for previous positions and social media posts.

