GOP lawmakers reportedly gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a standing ovation Wednesday night at the Republican Conference meeting.
This was reportedly after Marjorie apologized for previous positions and social media posts.
Fwiw other sources saying it was likely less than half the conference but all say it was a substantial chunk of the conference. And came after MTG (sort of) apologized.
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) February 4, 2021