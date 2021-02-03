https://www.oann.com/gop-lawmakers-push-back-on-calls-to-remove-rep-taylor-greene-from-committee-assignments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-lawmakers-push-back-on-calls-to-remove-rep-taylor-greene-from-committee-assignments

UPDATED 7:33 AM PT – Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) has proposed removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her committee assignments. The Texas Republican announced the measure Tuesday with other GOP lawmakers, while arguing Omar made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal.

This came in response to calls from Democrat leaders to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from the House Education and Labor Committee as well as the Budget Committee. The House Rules Committee is scheduled to consider a resolution Wednesday to remove Taylor Greene from her assignments.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled his affinity for the establishment by taking aim at the Georgia representative. On Tuesday, the top Republican told reporters he was pretty clear about his views on the freshman lawmaker.

McConnell referred to Taylor Greene as a cancer to the Republican Party over her embrace of what he called “looney lies” and “conspiracy theories.” He also signaled his support for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) over calls from other Republicans to remove her from party leadership.

Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election AGAIN. I voted NO. pic.twitter.com/Ua1diMkMgE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 13, 2021

“I did yesterday express myself on that particular new member of the House and I think I adequately spoke out about how I feel about any effort to define the Republican Party in such a way,” he stated. “I think that pretty well covers my view on that.”

His comments come ahead of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R- Calif.) meetings with Taylor Greene and Cheney over how the party will move forward. McConnell said he believes McCarthy will make the right move.

