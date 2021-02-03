https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/03/gop-offers-resolution-stripping-rep-ilhan-omar-of-committee-assignments-n1422903

I suppose if the wacko QAnon conspiracy nut Republican Marjorie Tayler Greene is going to lose her committee assignments, the Loony Tunes Democrat Ilhan Omar should be kicked to the curb as well.

Republicans want to strip Omar of her committee assignments due to her nauseating anti-Semitism. The problem with doing that is if you go after Democrats for being anti-Semites, you probably have to put half the caucus on trial.

Obviously, this is a “good enough for the goose, good enough for the gander” effort by Republicans who are being embarrassed by the conspiracy addled Rep. Greene. The Republican from QAnon is getting her very own resolution sponsored by Democrats to kick her off her committees. But since anti-Semitism is perfectly acceptable behavior by Democrats, Omar will no doubt survive.

Fox News:

A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the “Squad” of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments “in light of conduct she has exhibited,” Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported. In the amendment, Republicans argue that Omar has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal. Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) sponsored the proposed amendment. Omar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nor are they likely to comment. Democrats don’t feel they need to answer any questions about anything that isn’t related to trashing Republicans. Most of the media is cooperating with them.

Lest we forget, here are a couple of the more egregious examples of Omar’s anti-Semitism.

In Feb. 2019, Omar triggered an uproar after she wrote, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby” in response to a tweet referencing House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to take “action” against her over her criticism of Israel. Later, Omar suggested that American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, was paying politicians to take a favorable stance toward Israel. Omar’s remarks drew bipartisan criticism in Congress. She later apologized and thanked colleagues for “educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

That her own party accepted that excuse was outrageous. Omar knew full well what she was saying — Jewish money buys influence for Israel, playing to the stereotype of Jews controlling the world. Pretending to have to be “educated” about “anti-Semitic tropes” is galling hypocrisy.

So the Democrats don’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to disciplining crazy haters. Omar spouts the usual conspiracy theories about the Jews and Israel and gets a pass from most of the media and her party, which played along with the fiction that she needed to be “educated” about what is anti-Semitic.

As for Greene, Republicans couldn’t quite bring themselves to discipline her. After a late-night meeting between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Greene and in another meeting with McCarthy and the GOP Steering Committee, no decision was made about what to do with her.

The Democrats will apparently decide for them. The House will vote today on a resolution stripping Rep. Greene of her committee assignments. That may take care of the immediate headache but unfortunately, she has become the media’s go-to interview for all things loony. She will be around for a long time.

