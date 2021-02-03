https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537112-greene-lashes-out-over-attempts-to-remove-her-from-committees

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) lashed out over a reported proposal to remove her from one of her committees amid her past controversial comments.

Greene railed against a reported proposal by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war Gulf grows between GOP’s McConnell, McCarthy MORE (R-Calif.) to remove her from the Education and Labor Committee in exchange for Democrats dropping a vote to take her off that panel as well as the Budget Committee.

Her rebuke of McCarthy’s offer comes ahead of a House Republican Conference meeting on Wednesday, during which past violent and racist statements are expected to be discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats,” she tweeted.

“They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation. And the bloodthirsty media are their henchmen who help them by relentlessly attacking anyone in their path.”

They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation. And the bloodthirsty media are their henchmen who help them by relentlessly attacking anyone in their path. — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Her staunch defense comes as Republicans mull how to handle past comments that have thrown her into hot water with Democrats and various groups.

Among the remarks that have come under scrutiny is a 2018 message in which Greene said that the “stage is being set” in response to a post calling for the killings of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGulf grows between GOP’s McConnell, McCarthy Xi Jinping steps up the pressure on Biden — will Kim Jong Un join the fray? Press: Memo to McCarthy: ‘Cut the crap’ MORE and former President Obama.

Greene in January 2019 also liked a Facebook comment that stated “a bullet to the head would be quicker” for removing Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSchiff lobbying Newsom to be appointed California AG: reports Biden pays respects to fallen Capitol police officer Sicknick Greene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting MORE (D-Calif.) from office.

Prior to the recently resurfaced comments, Greene had made offensive remarks about Muslims and Jewish people and voiced support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that Democrats, members of the media and celebrities are part of an underground child sex trafficking ring.

Those remarks have led to an array of calls from Democrats, ranging from urging Republicans to strip her of her committee assignments to pushing for a House-wide vote to expel her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House Republican Steering Committee on Tuesday night did not reach a decision on whether Greene will stay on her panels, and talks are expected to continue Wednesday.

Greene’s tweets are just the latest indication that she may not back down from her controversial comments. The first-term House member has refused to apologize and notably touted the support of former President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia secretary of state opens investigation into Lin Wood over illegal voting allegations Schiff lobbying Newsom to be appointed California AG: reports Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in Rotunda MORE, who remains popular with the GOP base and many House Republicans.

“I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First,” she said over the weekend. “I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

