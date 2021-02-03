https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/03/guess-im-gonna-have-to-dig-up-the-receipts-conservative-tweeter-thoroughly-shreds-oliver-darcy-for-ill-advised-swipe-at-mitch-mcconnell/

CNN hall monitor and Fox News expert Oliver Darcy isn’t all that impressed with GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell calling GOP congresswoman and all-around nutjob/bad person Marjorie Taylor Greene “a cancer.” After all, where was McConnell during the Trump administration?

Yes, if only Mitch McConnell had spoken out more forcefully against loony lies and conspiracy theories these last four years. If only Mitch McConnell hadn’t indulged loony lies and conspiracy theories these last four years.

If only Oliver Darcy weren’t a flaming hack.

But he is, and he therefore deserves to be treated as such. Michael Duncan, @TeamMitch alumnus and co-founder of public affairs firm Cavalry, is more than up to the task:

Guess so!

They really don’t.

