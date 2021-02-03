https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/03/guess-im-gonna-have-to-dig-up-the-receipts-conservative-tweeter-thoroughly-shreds-oliver-darcy-for-ill-advised-swipe-at-mitch-mcconnell/

CNN hall monitor and Fox News expert Oliver Darcy isn’t all that impressed with GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell calling GOP congresswoman and all-around nutjob/bad person Marjorie Taylor Greene “a cancer.” After all, where was McConnell during the Trump administration?

If only McConnell spoke out as forcefully against this “cancer” of “loony lies and conspiracy theories” while it metastasized over the past four years inside the GOP… pic.twitter.com/5iSm49DF6j — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 2, 2021

Yes, if only Mitch McConnell had spoken out more forcefully against loony lies and conspiracy theories these last four years. If only Mitch McConnell hadn’t indulged loony lies and conspiracy theories these last four years.

If only Oliver Darcy weren’t a flaming hack.

But he is, and he therefore deserves to be treated as such. Michael Duncan, @TeamMitch alumnus and co-founder of public affairs firm Cavalry, is more than up to the task:

Imagine working at CNN and saying this with a straight face. Guess I’m gonna have to dig up the receipts. (thread) https://t.co/PoOhAnFPib — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

Guess so!

First of all. Where the hell were media reporters like Oliver Darcy when his unhinged lunatics like Dana Milbank and Joe Scarborough were saying the Senate Majority Leader was a Russian asset? Were conspiracy theories okay then? — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

“Excuse me sir, Russian asset Moscow Mitch, sir, actually these conspiracies are your fault” Are you f****** kidding me? — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

I ask because, CNN and outlets like it provided the conspiracy theory ammunition in 2017-18, that the Stop the Steal people repurposed to justify the rigged election narrative in 2020 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

The Dominion bullshit. “Hacked” voting machines. The media wrote all of it to help liberals cope with losing in 2016. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

Here’s OANN literally just pulling an entire CNN segment that said “The 2020 election will be hacked.” https://t.co/fXWD8fwTPM — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

I mean which is it Oliver? Does CNN regret this bullshit? pic.twitter.com/DyouygJbXw — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

The best part of Oliver’s act? CNN is literally guilty of everything Darcy claims here. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

“the home of conspiracy theorists” lol none of this was real pic.twitter.com/zycIyaroxN — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

“the home of people who peddle disinformation for profit and power” CNN lied about Russiagate for years for ratings.https://t.co/nG8Iu0qaci — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

I guess I say all of this because I think CNN uses their media reporters as bagmen for defending the most vile garbage they regularly put on television — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

But the one that stands out for me really is this Stelter segment. It’s probably the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen on television.https://t.co/GzmYrCGOPo — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

In the clip, two psychiatrists, who should probably be committed themselves, say Trump is responsible for more deaths than Hitler while Stelter’s response is we’re “asking questions that are really uncomfortable” My lord. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

Y’all just don’t have a leg to stand on. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 3, 2021

They really don’t.

You didn’t just dunk on this fool, you ripped the rim off the backboard and shattered the glass. — Reality Czar Mr. Jon (@iammisterjon) February 3, 2021

