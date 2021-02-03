https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-how-those-2000-stimulus-checks-promised-by-biden-became-only-1400

President Joe Biden repeatedly promised to deliver $2,000 checks to Americans struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has disappeared altogether.

There are now two competing stimulus plans on Congress. The Democrats are offering a $1.9 billion package that includes $1,400 economic impact payments, while Republicans are proposing a $600 billion package with $1,000 payments, which would be targeted to lower-income households.

But all that talk about $2,000 checks is long gone.

Just before two January runoff elections in Georgia to determine which party would control the Senate, Biden promised that if Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won, everyone would get $2,000 checks.

“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door,” Biden said. “By electing John and the reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own lives, the lives of people all across this country, because their election will put an end to the block in Washington of that $2,000 stimulus check, that money that will go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble.”

“Think about what that will mean to your lives, putting food on the table, paying rent, paying your mortgage, paying down the credit card, paying the phone bill, the gas bill, the electric bill,” Biden said.

In her own campaign speech, Vice President Kamala Harris said the two Georgia Democrats “will make decisions about whether we give people a $2,000 check.”

While a senator, in fact, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced legislation in May along with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Ed Markey (D-MA) that would send $2,000 cash payments to every American who earns less than $120,000 until three months after the Health and Human Services Department has declared the public health emergency over. “Under the Monthly Economic Support Act, families of five could receive as much as $10,000, because the bill included an extra $2,000 payment for up to three dependents,” Fox News reported.

And both Ossoff and Warnock made the promise, too.

“We will be able to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for the people next week,” Ossoff said at one rally. “We’ll deliver the $2,000 stimulus checks,” he said at another. “When you send me and Reverend Warnock to the Senate, we will pass those $2,000 stimulus checks.”

Biden made the promise even after he became president. On Jan. 21, he said: “$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. We need $2,000 stimulus checks.”

But his own $1.9 trillion package contained just a $1,400 stimulus payment to many taxpayers and their dependents, and all the talk about $2,000 went up in smoke.

Like a guy who has spent his life in politics, Biden says that essentially keeps his promise.

“We will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most,” Biden said last month. “The $600 already appropriated is simply not enough.”

The Democratic Party also sought to rewrite history, saying that the $2,000 promise really meant $1,400 on top of the $600 signed into law by former President Donald Trump.

“@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person,” the party wrote.

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021

And that’s how $2,000 magically became $1,400.

