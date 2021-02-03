https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/03/hes-dead-jim-dead-william-shatner-goes-off-on-moronic-people-in-brutal-tweet-about-modern-day-virtue-signaling-and-the-past/

William Shatner deals with a lot of stupid on Twitter. It has sort of become his thing, other than being awesome and James T. Kirk. So we’re surprised to see his frustration with ignorant people and his criticism of education as a whole.

I am so tired of presentism & moronic people who continue to place today’s value systems on the past to judge. They cannot comprehend that the fact they have the freedom to judge is because of what brave people did in the past. Education needs a wake up call. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 3, 2021

Yes, yes it does.

In more ways than one.

It’s been said that Leftists are moral absolutists across time and moral relativists across space. — Richard5832 (@richard5832) February 3, 2021

Whoa, nice Star Trek reference.

Gold star.

I love the term *presentism* to define a movement that seeks to ignore or cancel all accomplishments of the previous generations. It probably also represents a related belief that everyone owes you a present 🎁 just for being alive today. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 3, 2021

Presentism really is a good word.

And he’s right, pushing today’s value-systems on the past, judging movies, books, people … and for what? To bang their chests and demand apologies to pretend they’re more important than they are?

It’s exhausting.

Agree, most of the politics, systems and prejudices are bases on old events, The ability of a country to evolve, solve and progress should be the main focus all the time — Restaurant Consultant (@WalexC1) February 3, 2021

Agreed, oh Captain my Captain. — hector jimenez ortiz villacorta Bep Bop Boop (@DespairofDark) February 3, 2021

Kirk really is THE captain.

Sorry, not sorry.

I agree it is crazy. Now Warner Brother’s has put disclaimers on some of their older films. — Richard (ChuckMovie) (@ChuckVStheMovie) February 3, 2021

Agreed. Education needs to start actually educating again Sir. — Spartan Flash Sentry (@SentrySpartan) February 3, 2021

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Shatner Twitter rules.

***

Related:

Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

‘Donations drying up’: Rick Wilson gaslighting those who were ‘preyed on by John Weaver’ does NOT go well, like at all (watch)

Whoops! Looks like Jen Psaki should’ve cleaned that homophobia from her Twitter feed BEFORE taking the Biden gig

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

