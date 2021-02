https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-democrats-asking-trump-testify-under-oath-senate-impeachment-trial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Democrats are asking former President Trump to testify under oath for Senate impeachment trial scheduled for next week, the Associated Press reports Thursday.

The request came in the form a letter, but who wrote it and to whom it was sent remained unclear as of early Thursday afternoon.

