House Democratic leaders are attempting to vote on the legislation Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) her committee assignments.

“I spoke to [House Republican Leader Kevin] McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

The proposal was sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and would remove Greene from her assignments on the Budget, and Education and Labor assignments for the remainder of the Congress session.

Hoyer told reporters at the Capitol in Washington that McCarthy (R-Calif.) “made a decision and we’re going to move forward.” Hoyer added, “I don’t know specifically what he’s going to do.”

The Epoch Times reached out to McCarthy’s office and Greene’s office for comment.

Greene, on Wednesday, said Democrats are engaging in a “mob cancel campaign” and said mainstream media outlets are refusing to share her rebuttals. “They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation,” she wrote.

This week, several Republican leaders took aim at Greene—including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who accused her of trafficking in “loony lies and conspiracy theories,” saying it is a “cancer” for the Republican Party.

Since everyone is talking about me, here are the statements that the Fake News Media refuses to share with the American public during this Democrat mob cancel campaign: 8/14/20 – https://t.co/ZaQtyColpH 1/16/21 – https://t.co/j2BlZBpAD1 1/19/21 – https://t.co/EOn0IUxVre — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” he added. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

But Greene said that McConnell is the “real cancer” is McConnell and the “weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” adding: “This is why we are losing our country.”

On Saturday, Greene said she has the support of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, a number of Republicans in the House, including prominent members like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), have supported Greene.

“I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!” she wrote in a series of Twitter posts. “I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly, the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”

The Epoch Times also reached out to the former president’s office for remarks.

“I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people. For me, it’s America First!!!” she wrote over the past weekend. “America Last policies are policies for sell outs and losers,” she continued.

