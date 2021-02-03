https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-house-republican-leader-says-republicans-will-not-remove-majorie-taylor-greene-from-her-house-committees

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) released a statement Tuesday which said that says Republicans will take no action to remove Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), from her House Committees. Greene has been the target of the left and many on the right for anti-Semitic statements, spreading of debunked QAnon and other conspiracy theories on social media before she took office.

In his statement McCarthy said, “Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.”

The statement followed a much anticipated meeting McCarthy had with Greene Tuesday. “I made this clear to Marjorie when we met. I also made clear that as a member of Congress we have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard than how she presented herself as a private citizen. Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward.”

McCarthy continued by calling out Democrats for attempts to divide the country rather than following up on President Joe Biden’s pledge to unite it. “I understand that Marjorie’s comments have caused deep wounds to many and as a result, I offered Majority Leader Hoyer a path to lower the temperature and address these concerns. Instead of coming together to do that, the Democrats are choosing to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step to further their partisan power grab regarding the committee assignments of the other party.”

McCarthy referenced blatant hypocrisy on the Democrat’s side of the aisle in not condemning or removing from committees and other leadership positions members of their own party who consistently make anti Semitic statements. “While Democrats pursue a resolution on Congresswoman Greene, they continue to do nothing about Democrats serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee who have spread anti-Semitic tropes, Democrats on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security Committee compromised by Chinese spies, or the Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee who advocated for violence against public servants.”

Late Monday night, it was announced that several House Republicans are working to remove ‘Squad’ member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a vocal anti-Semite, from her committee assignments in response to Democrats pushing to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments.

McCarthy concluded, “In the end, this resolution continues to distract Congress, especially given the limited time that Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat leadership want the House to debate and work, on what it needs to focus on: getting Americans back to work, getting kids back to school, and providing vaccines to all Americans who need it.”



