https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537156-house-to-vote-thursday-to-drop-greene-from-all-committees

House Democratic leaders are gearing up to vote Thursday on legislation stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee spots — unless Republican leaders do it first.

House Majority Leader Steny HoyerSteny Hamilton HoyerGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, GOP senators begin talks; Dems push ahead Democrats moving swiftly to remove Greene from committees MORE (D-Md.) spoke with his counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war Gulf grows between GOP’s McConnell, McCarthy MORE (R-Calif.), about Greene’s fate Wednesday morning, with Hoyer suggesting afterwards that the GOP leader is not ready to remove the controversial conservative firebrand from a pair of top committees.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a statement. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Deborah (Debbie) Wasserman SchultzGOP lawmaker pushes measure to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, GOP senators begin talks; Dems push ahead Democrats moving swiftly to remove Greene from committees MORE (D-Fla.), would remove Greene from two plum committee assignments — Budget, and Education and Labor — for the remainder of this Congress.

McCarthy, the House Republican leader, had huddled with Greene in his office in the Capitol on Tuesday evening. Afterwards, McCarthy hosted a second meeting with the GOP Steering and Policy Committee to discuss Greene’s fate. No decisions were made, but leaders are expected to meet again on Wednesday, and the full Republican conference also has a planned gathering at 4 p.m, when the topic is sure to be a major focus.

Hoyer has already spoken with McCarthy about Greene at least once this week. Democratic leaders remain in the dark about how McCarthy will proceed, according to a Democratic leadership aide, but they’re insisting that GOP leaders remove Greene from both committees, or Democrats will take that step themselves by moving the Wasserman Schultz bill.

“He needs to take similar action to what he took against Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting Democrats moving swiftly to remove Greene from committees Democrats look to make Marjorie Taylor Greene the face of GOP MORE,” the aide said, citing Hoyer’s message to Democrats on the caucus call.

Two years ago, McCarthy had stripped King of his committee assignments after the Iowa Republican defended white supremacy in an interview with The New York Times. King was defeated in his GOP primary last year and is no longer in Congress.

The uproar surrounding Greene has been even more heated, after reports emerged that the first-term conservative firebrand had posted a series of violent and racist messages on social media in recent years. The list of controversial posts includes an adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the endorsement of calls to assassinate prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSchiff lobbying Newsom to be appointed California AG: reports Biden pays respects to fallen Capitol police officer Sicknick Greene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting MORE (Calif.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

