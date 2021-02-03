https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trudeau-liberals-designate-proud-boys-12-other-groups-to-designated-terror-threat-list

Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair announced on Wednesday that the Proud Boys, along with twelve other groups, would be added to Canada’s list of designated terrorist groups.

“Their violent actions and rhetoric are fuelled by white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia, and misogyny, and unfortunately, often, a combination of all of the above. On several different occasions we have seen the tragic results that this type of extremism can bring to Canadian soil,” said Blair, highlighting the Quebec City mosque shooting of four years ago.

The move comes after the NDP proposed a motion to designate the organization as such. The motion was supported by MPs from all parties. The formal designation would list the Proud Boys alongside groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and al-Qaeda.

“We’re very mindful of ideologically-motivated violent extremists, including groups like the Proud Boys. They are white supremacists, anti-Semitics, Islamophobic, misogynist groups. They’re all hateful, they’re all dangerous,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

ISIS and al-Qaeda sympathizer, affiliate, and umbrella groups, were added as well as:

Atomwaffen Division

Russian Imperial Movement

Proud Boys

The Base

“Based on their actions and ideologies, each group meets the legal threshold for listing as set out in the Criminal Code, which requires reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such an entity,” the Trudeau Liberals said in a statement.

The five ISIS affiliates include the IS of West Africa Province, the IS of the Greater Sahara, the IS of east-Asia, the IS of the Western Sahara, and the IS of Bangladesh.

The three al-Qaeda affiliates Ansar Dine; Front de Libération du Macina; and Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimin.

The one international terrorist group added to the list was Kashmiri terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen.



