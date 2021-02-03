https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/todays-post-truth-pr-war-battle-spiritual/

The Communist Manifesto, initiated by Karl Marx and Frederic Engels, is now 174 years old this month. The Bolshevik (communist) coup in Russia by Vladimir Lenin – the first successful field experiment of the Manifesto – celebrated its centenary five years ago.

Appallingly, despite its bloody failures, the communist ideology flourishes today as if it were a fresh doctrine.

Since the Bolshevik revolution, communism has claimed at least 65 million human lives. Some say it’s over 100 million. In Russia, Lenin, Stalin and their successors’ modus operandi heavily featured mass deportation, forced labor camps and state-organized terrors. These atrocities relied on a public relations campaign driven by carefully crafting and disseminating the party’s message in newspapers and broadsides, then eventually on radio, in the theatres and on television.

Such acts were replicated by Mao in China, the Kim dynasty in North Korea, Pol Pot in Cambodia, Castro in Cuba, Ceausescu in Romania and among many other communist leaders of Europe and South America.

In all cases the propagation of this deadly ideology required putting forth clever rhetoric, controlling the message and outright censorship.

Beginning to sound familiar?

The Marxist PR playbook is being employed right here, right now, in the USA.

Some refer to the current campaign as dealing in “post-truth.”

Post-truth entered the political lexicon in 2016. It relies on a diabolically clever, multi-tiered marketing campaign that controls the predominant levers of popular communication (internet/social media, TV, Hollywood, news outlets, etc.).

The Democrat Party is at the helm of this campaign.

What we’re witnessing is a full-on propaganda war specifically aimed at Trump supporters, conservatives, right-leaning libertarians and all who contend that government is not the solution to our problems but that the government is the problem.

The PR battle is also aimed toward Orthodox Jews and Bible-following Christians because of their stance on morality.

This assault requires that the party’s partners in mainstream media and Big Tech have an information stranglehold over America (and thus around much of the globe).

Just like a proactive Madison Avenue PR team charged with propagating a for-profit brand and defending its worthiness, the Democrats rely on paid professionals to control their slick messaging across all media platforms from traditional (broadcast and print) to high-tech, (internet and all forms of popular visual and audio entertainment). This of course includes the myriad of pundits, who have replaced reporters and are key to repeating the regularly updated talking points designed to demean, belittle and disqualify their opposition.

Yes, the Republicans also have their PR people, but by comparison they are feeble in effectiveness (in large measure because they aren’t as unified as the Democrats, are occasionally compromised and, generally, they are not good at being poker-faced liars).

Few realize the Democrats also have PR aids who do their bidding as internet “street teams” equipped with blogs, camera phones, Photoshop and other resources to get the party’s message across on a host of platforms. They also employ well-trained actors/activists who show up at protests to strike a pose and make their enemies appear angry, hateful and destructive.

All of this gives the Democrats an immeasurable PR advantage. Older news consumers get their news from broadcast and print; leftists literally own/run the most popular of those outlets. Younger consumers rely on a quick flip through their favorite social media to get the “news,” also owned/run by friends of the party. All of these outlets are all on the same page in heralding their post-truth message to the masses.

Many in conservative media rely on Big Tech’s Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple and Amazon platform to help drive traffic. But the rug is now being pulled out, and these conservative entities are floundering.

Honestly, we should have seen it coming. Sun Tzu’s “Art of War” reminds us: “There is no greater danger than underestimating your opponent.”

The left now controls the most viable means of communication. Those on the right are currently hosed.

In my opinion the only way victory will be achieved over these political wolves and their media companions is by way of spiritual power. I say this because I am convinced that’s what’s driving them and their godless agenda.

To emphasize my point, many Christians are quick to quote the New Testament book of Ephesians, chapter 6, verses 10 through 13, which says this:

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God,so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.”

This enemy is old, ugly and predictable – and I believe its demise is coming soon.

May God have mercy on America and equip us to stand.

