As Twitchy recently reported, the hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending on Twitter this afternoon after reports that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in her office in the Cannon Building during the storming of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and not at the Capitol itself.

On Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace, whose office is two doors down from Ocasio-Cortez’s, tweeted that insurrectionists never stormed their hallway, despite reports in the media saying rioters broke into Ocasio-Cortez’s office and banged on the door of the bathroom in which she was hiding.

We now know the person at her door was a Capitol Police officer, although she says she felt fearful of his “hostility.”

Check out the excerpt from Newsweek that Mace posted: “Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to ‘hide, hide, run and hide.’” Newsweek also reported, “As members of the mob banged against her door, Ocasio-Cortez believed “this was the moment where I thought everything was over.”

We just checked Newsweek for that story, but it reads a little differently now:

Ocasio-Cortez said that an individual actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to “hide, hide, run and hide.”

So “rioters” became “an individual,” although Newsweek’s story still reads, “As members of the mob banged against the door, Ocasio-Cortez believed ‘this was the moment where I thought everything was over.’” Newsweek did add a correction, though, clarifying, “Ocasio-Cortez’s office was actually entered by a Capitol police officer that did not identify himself.” So he forced her to take refuge in the bathroom?

Haley Byrd Wilt noted that “The Today Show” also appeared to have deleted a tweet with their segment on the story:

Just to be clear, Mace wasn’t reacting to Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram video but to the mainstream media’s reporting, which had a mob banging on her door, although a lot of hostile people commenting on her tweet are arguing that the insurrectionists weren’t looking for her, a Republican, but for AOC specifically. Either way, Newsweek’s reporting was fake news, and “Today” appears to have memory-holed its segment.

