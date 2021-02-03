https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/03/is-aoc-exaggerating-her-near-death-experience-at-the-capitol-n1422931

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines earlier this week for her dramatic narrative about the riot at the Capitol. But her story may not be all that it seems.

Earlier this week, AOC claimed during an Instagram live feed that she thought she was going to die during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, saying rioters broke into office, forcing her to hide in her office bathroom.

Newsweek described her story like this:

Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to “hide, hide, run and hide.” “And so I run back into my office,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I slam my door. There’s another kind of like back area to my office, and I open it, and there’s a closet and a bathroom. And I jump into my bathroom.” Ocasio-Cortez said was hiding behind the door “and then I just start to hear these yells of, ‘Where is she?’” As members of the mob banged against the door, Ocasio-Cortez believed “this was the moment where I thought everything was over.”

Scary stuff, right? Well, according to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Ocasio-Cortez is full of it. Mace says that her office is two doors down from AOC’s and that “insurrectionists never stormed our hallway.”

“Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it,” Mace said. “Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize?”

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

It turns out that it was actually a Capitol Police officer who came to AOC’s office to check on her—a detail not reported by Newsweek. In telling this part of the story, AOC made the CP officer sound like the bad guy.

.@AOC describes a Capitol Police officer bursting into her office, says his presence “didn’t feel right” and that he was looking at her “in all of this anger and hostility.” Her staffer reportedly wondered if he would have to fight the officer. pic.twitter.com/LCj2JmmFP6 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 2, 2021

And, as was noted over at RedState, AOC’s office isn’t even in the U.S. Capitol Building but in the Cannon Building nearby. The Capitol Building is where the action was happening, so AOC was apparently exaggerating the perceived danger she was in.

AOC disputes the notion that she wasn’t ever in any danger. “People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings,” she said on Twitter. “That’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.”

People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings – that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

But, as Rep. Mace, whose office is two doors down from AOC’s, pointed out, “insurrectionists never stormed our hallway.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

