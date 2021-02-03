https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/like-dont-even-exist-bidens-keystone-pipeline-executive-order-hurting-small-businesses-towns-video/

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.

But Biden’s jobs-killing executive order isn’t just affecting oil workers.

The ripple effect of Biden’s jobs-killing executive order is devastating small towns.

TRENDING: Former CIA Counter-Insurgency Officer Urges US Government to Use War Tactics Against Domestic Extremists Like Those Who Stormed US Capitol

Small businesses and towns that enjoyed more foot traffic because of the jobs created by the Keystone pipeline are also hurting because of Joe Biden’s war on energy.

President Trump promised to remember the “forgotten men and women” of our country after Obama destroyed jobs and sent most overseas.

On his first day in office, Joe Biden reversed Trump’s policies that helped the forgotten Americans and threw tens of thousands of lives into chaos with his “America last” orders.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

