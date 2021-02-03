https://nationalfile.com/its-official-biden-breaks-promise-to-provide-2000-direct-stimulus-checks-psaki/

Joe Biden is officially breaking his promise to provide all Americans with a $2,000 direct stimulus check. Instead, Biden and Democrats in Congress plan to ram through a bill for a $1,400 stimulus check, claiming that the $600 provided by Republicans under the Trump administration was a “down payment” for the total of $2,000.

“The president also had the opportunity to meet in the Oval Office just a few minutes ago to meet with [Senate Majority] Leader Schumer and the Democratic chairs of the Senate committee with jurisdiction over the American rescue program,” said Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“They were in agreement over the need to move swiftly to be sure that we get $1,400 direct payments to middle and working class Americans as quickly as possible.”

Biden and the newly-elected Senate Democrats from Georgia promised voters that they would receive a $2,000 check immediately after Biden took the White House on January 20.

As Forbes noted, Biden’s final pitch to Georgia voters prior to the January 5 runoff election that saw two Democrats elected to the Senate, was that if voters elected the Democrat candidates, they would receive $2,000 from the government.

Now, two weeks after Biden took the reigns of power in the United States, that promise has been modified. Biden will instead offer $1,400 to Americans.

This payment amount is lower than the average mortgage payment in the United States, which Business Insider reports was $1,556 in 2018.

It is also lower than the average monthly rent payment in the United States, which was $1,468 in 2020.

Last weekend on Twitter the hashtag #BidenLied went viral and was the top trend on the website as leftists and Democrats became enraged that Biden appeared to be breaking his promise to provide direct stimulus payments.

