https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jen-psaki-lindsey-graham-white-house-gay/2021/02/03/id/1008530

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is under fire for using a seemingly homophobic slur in a recently uncovered tweet that referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as “LadyG.”

The tweet, from Aug. 5, 2020, was posted as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Graham chaired.

Psaki tweeted:

“Only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero).”

The term “LadyG” has been used by progressives to mock Graham, whose critics on the left have used homophobic slurs to insinuate the bachelor is a closeted gay man.

According to Fox News, Psaki’s tweet appeared to reference claims by gay porn star Sean Harding against a Republican senator he called “LG.”

Psaki, who before her current job, worked as a paid contributor for CNN, had not deleted the tweet as of Wednesday afternoon.

“If you want to know what a media double standard looks like, Jen Psaki, as a CNN employee, can tweet this, get hired to be a White House press secretary, and not even feel compelled to delete it after it was unsurfaced a few days ago,” Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer wrote. “She doesn’t care. She’s on the same team.”

A Graham spokesman said he was “disappointed” Psaki would “embrace this style politics.”

“It says more about her than it does about Sen. Graham,” the spokesman, Kevin Bishop, told Fox News.

Many people took to Twitter to condemn Psaki’s tweet after it resurfaced.

Richard Grenell, who as acting director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump became the first openly gay person to serve in a Cabinet-level position, tweeted:

“Homophobia and intolerance from the Left is growing. This should be widely condemned. @PressSec”

News Busters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted:

“The White House @PressSec joked *last year* that Lindsey Graham is a trans woman. But because he’s a Republican, CNN and MSNBC won’t raise hell over this. Therefore, they’re okay with actual transphobia.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

