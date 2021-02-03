http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YgsQX9kQ-g4/

President Joe Biden promised in an interview released Wednesday that members of his family would not be involved with government or foreign policy decisions.

“No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy,” Biden said in an interview with People magazine.

The president pointedly noted that family members did not have an office at the White House either, presumably referring to former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner occupying offices in the West Wing during his presidency.

“Nobody has an office in this place,” he said.

Biden’s assertion was a repeat of his campaign promise to keep members of his family out of foreign business deals while he was in office.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a Cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country. Period. Period. End of story,” he said in October 2019.

The White House has not responded to questions about whether Biden’s son Hunter Biden actually divested his ten percent stake in Bohai Harvest RST, an international private equity firm with ties to the Chinese government, even though he resigned from the firm.

The Daily Caller reported in January that corporation records filed with China’s National Credit Information Publicity System show that Hunter Biden may still have his ten percent stake in the company.

