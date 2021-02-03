https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/john-kerry-defends-taking-gas-guzzling-private-jet-accept-climate-award-iceland-choice-someone-like/

Joe Biden’s pompous Special Climate Envoy John Kerry defended taking a gas-guzzling private jet to accept the Arctic Circle award in Iceland in 2019, according to a new report by Fox News.

John Kerry defended taking a private jet and said he’s special because he’s the one battling climate change and trying to save the world.

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.

John Kerry “offsets his carbon” by owning several mansions, a private jet and a mega yacht.

“I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States. I’ve been involved in this fight for years. I negotiated with President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris,” he said.

John Kerry said he’s just too busy to ‘sail across the ocean’ and flying commercial isn’t even an option for someone like him.

“I believe the time it takes to get me somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” Kerry said.

“But what I’m doing, almost full time, is working to win the battle of climate change and in the end if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive,” he said.

John Kerry is also waging a war on the energy business as he’s busy flying around on private jets.

Kerry is so out of touch with the common American worker that he recently told unemployed Keystone XL pipeline workers to “go make solar panels.”

