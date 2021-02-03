https://hannity.com/media-room/kennedy-to-kerry-my-car-doesnt-run-on-fairy-dust-or-unicorn-urine-put-down-the-bong/

“None of us want anyone to die. I don’t think any of us want to see permanent damage done to our economy,” said Sen. Kennedy. “That’s why I’m so disappointed in Speaker Pelosi’s bill… It’s not a serious effort to legislate. It’s dead as fried chicken in the Senate.”

“Senator, I don’t want anyone else to die. I don’t want anyone else to get sick. But we did learn from workers that didn’t get sick, they wore masks and gloves,” said Hannity.

Senator John Kennedy stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on Speaker Pelosi’s latest stimulus package; calling the $3 trillion proposal “dead as fried chicken” when it reaches the Senate.

KENNEDY on HANNITY: Seattle Mayor ‘Needs to Take Her Meds’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.14.20

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana spoke with Sean Hannity Thursday night on Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone,’ saying the far-left Mayor “needs to take her meds” and send in law enforcement.

“I don’t mean disrespect, but the mayor needs to take her meds. She cannot maintain order in Seattle without her law enforcement officials. She just can’t,” Kennedy said.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee doubled-down on his support for the ‘Capital Hill Autonomous Zone’ -better known as CHAZ- Thursday night; saying the area is “peaceful” and “fundamentally American.”

“I spoke with @MayorJenny and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill. Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution,” posted Inslee on social media.

“This is a challenging time. Many in our state are expressing heartfelt outrage at the very real racial injustices in our society. We have work to do now and in the future to both advance equity and protect the gains we’ve made,” he added.

Seattle Police Chief says that “rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring” in the autonomous zone.pic.twitter.com/fKiCgWqj30 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2020

“Rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area, and we’re not able to get to it. It is not a right for us not to be able to deploy our officers here,” said the Seattle Police Chief.

Watch Sen. Kennedy’s comments above.