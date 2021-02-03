https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/03/ingraham-scorches-biden-fauci-gates-over-pandemic-response-chinas-useful-idiots-1025334/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ingraham-scorches-biden-fauci-gates-over-pandemic-response-chinas-useful-idiots

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates for COVID-19 pandemic response she says is more beneficial to the United States’ main rival, China.

In her opening monologue on Tuesday, Ingraham lumped the three men together as “China’s useful idiots” for recommending and pursuing policies that will weaken the U.S. and serve the long-term economic interests of Beijing.

“The Ingraham Angle” host accused Fauci, the country’s chief immunologist, of “constantly shifting the goalposts” after she played a clip of an interview this week he did with the Washington Post’s David Ignatius.

“I warned about this months ago,” Ingraham scoffed.

“When do you think for us here in America, life is going to get back to something like normal? Is that September, November? Is it next year? What do you think?” Ignatius asked.

“You cannot give a definite answer when you have so many moving parts … when you give a definitive time and it doesn’t work out, they say, ‘Oh, the scientists were wrong. They gave us wrong information,’” Fauci responded.

He added: “If we really want to talk about true approaching normality, then we’ve got to attack this at the global level … whenever there is transmission and viral outbreaks throughout the world, the United States will always be in danger, no matter what we do.”

“Unless the virus is eradicated from every corner of the Earth, Fauci is saying we can’t have our old lives back,” Ingraham stated. “So now we know. This was never about flattening the curve or saving the hospitals — a worthy goal. This was never about our needing to be patient and do our part. It was never about developing vaccines. It was never about how well we were doing vis a vis the other nations.

“Because if the virus is still present in a country, say, like Malawi, America is not safe. No normal. Can’t go back,” she continued.

Ingraham went on to opine that “the left perversely loves the pandemic” because it dovetails with their views on climate change and because it provides a pathway for them to have their policies imposed on the country.

“They believe climate change means we will end up using less, consuming less, traveling less, which means we’re going to enter a period of slow, steady and permanent decline anyway,” the host said. “We might as well get used to it … Remember, the climate nuts and irrational bureaucrats at the WHO [World Health Organization], they believe that it is immoral for the U.S. to have a higher standard of living than any other country.”

Ingraham then played a video clip of Gates, the founder of Microsoft, who used figurines to tell an audience that there should be a worldwide pandemic response force similar to “firefighters.”

“He treats us like we’re eight years old,” said Ingraham. “China caused this virus. Let China pay to clean it up. But that would make too much sense and irritate Gates’ friends at the [World Health Organization]. He is one of the WHO’s biggest donors, second only to the U.S. government. Now that Bill Gates has made his billions, why not use the pandemic to advance the great recess of capitalism?”

Regarding Biden, Ingraham reminded viewers that during his campaign his “entire mandate is solving the coronavirus pandemic. Nothing more, nothing less.”

“And now we find out it was a complete fraud. The men pulling his strings are apparently fine with a forever pandemic, as long as it allows them to stay on TV and as long as it gives the medical establishment unlimited power and resources again,” she explained.

“Republicans and anyone with common sense must not allow this madness, this destructive insanity to continue,” she concluded.

