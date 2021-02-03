https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/janice-dean-cuomo-nursing-home

New York state Democratic Attorney General Letitia James recently reported that the state’s coronavirus nursing home deaths could have been undercounted by as much as 50%. In response, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said, “But who cares — 33 [percent], 28 [percent] — died in the hospital, died in a nursing home. They died.”

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in a New York state nursing home, joined “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” to discuss how the mainstream media is finally starting to catch wind that Gov. Cuomo may not have handled the pandemic perfectly.

“It’s been 10 months that I’ve been covering this governor, and he continues to really surprise me with his arrogance, his narcissism, his stupidity,” Janice said of Gov. Cuomo.

Janice lambasted the governor’s COVID response, in particular his March 25 directive to put coronavirus-infected elderly patients into the state’s nursing homes to free up hospital beds. According to the Associated Press, Gov. Cuomo’s mandate led to more than 4,500 COVID-positive patients living in what Gov. Cuomo called “the optimum feeding ground for this virus.”

“I have been shouting from the mountaintops for 10 months … talking about Cuomo and the mandate to put COVID-positive patients in a nursing home, and the fact that this governor continues to hide the numbers,” Janice stated. “The Justice Department had an investigation into [Cuomo] and he didn’t give any information, Glenn. I got it from a top source with the Justice Department, the top investigatory unit in the nation, and he wasn’t giving them information. So [AG James] took it upon herself to investigate him, and came up with the fact that the numbers have been skewed. He’s been basically covering them up for many months now, and they’re at least 50% higher than they’ve officially been reporting.”

Janice also noted an article in the New York Times that reported at least nine high-level health department officials have resigned in recent months over disrespectful treatment form the governor. Gov. Cuomo responded to the criticism by borrowing a line from Mike Tyson: “Everybody has a plan until I punch them in the face.”

“[Cuomo was] basically saying, ‘I don’t need anybody. I know who I rely on … hospital lobbyists’,” Janice explained.

“Top donors, not scientists … hospital lobbyists, that give [Cuomo] millions of dollars, are whispering in his ear about the nursing home issue and the vaccine rollout. This is criminal … it’s criminal,” she added. “We need to take his powers away. He has control over everything. They gave him superpowers, so no one can challenge him. And I’ve been saying to lawmakers, grow a spine. You have a lot of ammunition now against this governor. Go in, and take his powers away. We are a democracy, not a monarchy.”

