BRAIN FREEZE: Cortez Equates GLOBAL WARMING ‘Threat’ to NAZI GERMANY
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.18
Socialist superstar and Congressional hopeful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to raise eyebrows over the weekend; bizarrely equating the threat of climate-change to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
“So we talk about existential threats, the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so we’ve been here before and we have a blueprint of doing this before.”
“None of these things are new ideas,” she continued. “What we had was an existential threat in the context of a war. We had a direct existential threat with another nation, this time it was Nazi Germany, and axis, who explicitly made the United States as an enemy, as an enemy.”
“We have to do the same thing in order to get us to 100% renewable energy, and that’s just the truth of it,” said Cortez.
BRAIN FREEZE: Climate Scientists BLAME SANDWICHES for ‘Global Warming’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.25.18
As the northern hemisphere continues to struggle with plummeting temperatures and frigid snow, a new report from global climate scientists say the current “warming” crisis facing the planet may be caused by one of mankind’s favorite foods: The Sandwich.
Researchers at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom published the “explosive” report this week, claiming the human production, packaging, consumption, and waste from sandwiches is the annual equivalent of nearly nine million automobiles in just Great Britain.
Despite the food’s apparent invention in 1762, scientists now say the sandwich -particularly pre-packaged breakfast sandwiches- generates massive carbon footprints that help contribute to the gradual warming of planet earth.
“Altogether the team looked at 40 different sandwich types, recipes and combinations. They found the highest carbon footprints for the sandwiches with pork meat (bacon, ham or sausages) and those containing cheese or prawns,” says the study.
“Consuming 11.5 billion sandwiches annually in the UK generates, on average, 9.5 million tonnes of CO2 eq., equivalent to the annual use of 8.6 million cars,” it adds. “The results show the largest contributor to a sandwich’s carbon footprint is the agricultural production and processing of their ingredients. Depending on the type, this can account for around 37%-67% of CO2 eq. for ready-made sandwiches.”
