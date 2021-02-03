https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-priorities-schumer-says-climate-change-now-democrats-number-1-priority/

BRAIN FREEZE: Cortez Equates GLOBAL WARMING ‘Threat’ to NAZI GERMANY

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.18

Socialist superstar and Congressional hopeful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to raise eyebrows over the weekend; bizarrely equating the threat of climate-change to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

“So we talk about existential threats, the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so we’ve been here before and we have a blueprint of doing this before.”

“None of these things are new ideas,” she continued. “What we had was an existential threat in the context of a war. We had a direct existential threat with another nation, this time it was Nazi Germany, and axis, who explicitly made the United States as an enemy, as an enemy.”

“We have to do the same thing in order to get us to 100% renewable energy, and that’s just the truth of it,” said Cortez.