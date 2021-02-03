https://www.dailywire.com/news/lincoln-project-claims-liz-cheney-could-beat-up-matt-gaetz-with-one-hand-tied-behind-her-back

The Lincoln Project weighed in on the internal GOP feud between Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday by claiming that Cheney could easily beat Gaetz in a physical fight.

Regarding rumors that they were involved with Cheney’s controversial decision to vote in favor of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment last month, the anti-Trump super PAC denied such rumors, according to The Hill.

“The Lincoln Project has had no interaction with Congresswoman Cheney,” the group said in a statement. “That said, we think she’d take Matt Gaetz in a fight with one hand tied behind her back.”

“This is yet another baseless lie being spread by the Jim Crow Caucus and its leader Kevin McCarthy, a man who lives in a rancid bubble of conspiracy, fantasy, and desperation,” the group went on.

Apparently referencing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), their statement added: “It’s telling that Republican leadership spends more time focusing on an imaginary alliance than it does exposing and condemning the QAnon conspiracies being spread by members of their own caucus.”

The Lincoln Project’s snarky, scathing comments come a week after Gaetz held a rally in Wyoming to oppose the state’s only at-large congresswoman. Cheney stoked the ire of many in her party with her impeachment vote. More than half of the House GOP have committed to vote in favor of a resolution to remove Cheney from her position of leadership as conference chair.

“How can you call yourself a representative when you don’t represent the will of the people?” Gaetz asked the crowd of several hundred in Wyoming, according to Politico. “That’s what all the neocons ask about the Arab dictators. I figure maybe we ought to ask the same question of a beltway bureaucrat turned fake cow girl that supported an impeachment that is deeply unpopular in the state of Wyoming.”

“The truth is that the establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations,” Gaetz said. “The private insider club of Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney, they want to return our government to its default setting: enriching them.”

The Lincoln Project also recently made headlines when The New York Times published accusations from 21 young men who allege its cofounder, John Weaver, sent them sexually inappropriate messages.

As The Daily Wire reported:

The Lincoln Project disavowed its cofounder on Sunday after The New York Times interviewed 21 young men who alleged that he sent them sexually inappropriate messages, including one who was 14 years old at the time. John Weaver, a Republican operative who worked on the campaigns of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, allegedly used his power and influence to pressure young men to perform sexual favors, according to a report broken by journalist Ryan Girdusky at The American Conservative.

