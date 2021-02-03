https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/biden-great-reset

On his Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to reveal the moment in history we went from “America the Free” to “America the Oligarchy.” He runs through a terrifying checklist of how much damage has been done since former President Barack Obama promised to “fundamentally transform the United States of America,” and argues the Biden administration is really just Obama 2.0 on steroids, and progressive ideals are being executed at a hyper-accelerated pace.

While Joe Biden signed record numbers of executive actions, the World Economic Forum gathered to further push the Great Reset, and the ideas are nearly identical. There’s a very specific reason why the first keynote speaker last week at the World Economic Forum wasn’t an expert on free market capitalism, but the president of … CHINA.

We are hurtling toward an oligarchy where Big Government merges with Big Corporations. They’ll have all the power, and according to our betters behind the Great Reset, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

