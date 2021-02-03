https://www.foxnews.com/politics/no-apology-from-cheney-during-house-gop-showdown-over-her-trump-impeachment-vote

Embattled GOP Rep. Liz Cheney didnt apologize for her vote three weeks ago to impeach President Trump.

And in the end, she didn’t need to.

The House Republican Conference Conference Chair on Wednesday night easily survived a push by House GOP Trump loyalists to strip her of her number three leadership position.

In a secret ballot vote by the entire House Republican Conference, only 61 members voted to strip Cheney of her leaderhip role, with 145 supporting her.

Cheney was under fire over her vote three weeks ago to impeach then-president on account of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right wing extremists and other Trump supporters. Cheney was the most senior of 10 Republicans who joined all 222 House Democrats to impeach Trump, with 197 GOP representatives voting against impeachment.

On the eve of the impeachment vote, the three-term congresswoman from Wyoming said that Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” She stressed that “there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Sources told Fox News that House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who had given Cheney tepid support in recent days, spelled out at the meeting that he supports keeping Cheney in her leadership position.

Heading into the gathering, the anti-Cheney ringleaders said that more than half of all House Republicans would back a potential resolution to stripping her of her position.

Fox News’ Jacqui Henrich, Kelly Phares, Chad Pergram and Tyler Olson contributed to this report

