Marty Schottenheimer is currently in stable condition in a hospice facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a statement released by his family on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted out the statement, which read that Schottenheimer has been dealing with Alzheimer’s since 2014. He was moved to the hospice facility on January 30th.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love, and soaking up the prayers and support,” Schottenheimer’s wife Pat said on behalf of herself and her children, Kristin and Brian.

“In the way he has taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other, one play at a time.”

Schottenheimer was best known as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns during their glory days of the 1980s. They made it to two straight AFC title games, only to lose them both to Hall of Famer John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

After coaching five seasons in Cleveland, Schottenheimer moved on to Kansas City, where in 10 seasons he went 101-58-1.

Schottenheimer was not able to get the Chiefs to a Super Bowl either, despite six double-digit win seasons, two of which saw the Chiefs go 13-3.

In 2001, Schottenheimer coached one season with the Washington Redskins, but he left after one season when he and owner Dan Snyder couldn’t see eye to eye.

He then went to San Diego and again had a great shot to get to the Super Bowl in 2006 when the team went 14-2. Unfortunately, a couple critical mistakes during a home divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots was enough to knock the Chargers out of the playoffs.

The 24-21 AFC Divisional loss to the Patriots was the final game of Schottenheimer’s storied career.

The 77-year-old Schottenheimer won 200 games in his 21 seasons in the NFL. He ranks eighth all-time in coaching wins. All of the men ahead of him are in or will eventually be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His first NFL job came as linebackers coach with the New York Giants in 1975 and 1976. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1977.

Marty’s son Brian Schottenheimer has been a long time assistant in the NFL, and was recently hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be the team’s passing game coordinator.

