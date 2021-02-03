https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/man-accused-stealing-nearly-1-million-church/

(FOX17) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is facing a felony charge accused of stealing nearly a million dollars from his church.

The nine-page incident report from Grand Rapids police lays out the accusations against Christian Bileth, 55, claiming he stole more than $812,000 from St. John’s United Church of Christ between March of 2014 until the end of 2019.

“The information came to us in July of last year,” said GRPD Sergeant John Wittkowski.

