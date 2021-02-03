https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/marjorie-taylor-greene-hated-woman-america/

The most hated woman in America is Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – at least that’s what the mainstream media want you to believe.

Congresswoman QAnon – that’s what they call her.

No doubt Greene has embraced some pretty far-out conspiracy theories dating as far back as 2018. Some might even consider her beliefs to be downright outrageous and offensive.

But if that were a crime, most of the folks in both political parties would be guilty. (Anybody remember Russia collusion?)

So I suspect the real reason for the hatred has less to do with the conspiracy theories and more to do with her devotion to President Trump.

Rep. Cori Bush called her a white supremacist. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded that she be expelled from Congress.

She’s even getting blowback from her own political party. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says she’s a cancer on the Republican Party.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement first shared with The Hill.

It should be noted that McConnell never reached out privately to address his concerns directly with Rep. Greene. Instead, he went to the mainstream media. That tells you a lot about McConnell’s integrity – as a politician and as a man.

If Rep. Greene is a “cancer” in the Republican Party, what about Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., or Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, or Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.? They openly opposed the leader of their political party. They cheered when President Trump was defeated on Election Day. That seems like cancerous behavior to me.

And what about the disturbing number of anti-Semites walking the halls of Congress or the representative from Southern California who called on her supporters to harass Trump administration officials?

Why hasn’t that “cancerous behavior” been addressed?

“I’ve paid my taxes every year. I’ve never been to jail. I’ve never been arrested, and I’ve never done drugs,” Greene told me on my national radio show. “I’ve followed the rules my entire life, and they’re trying to crucify me because I refused to back down and be whipped into submission.”

So, here’s what I don’t understand about all the Republican leaders who are attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene.

If her beliefs were so heinous that they disqualified her from holding office, why didn’t Republican leadership address the issue when she ran for Congress in the first place?

It’s not like her viewpoints were some sort of a state secret.

The voters of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District knew exactly who they were voting for. And they did so in near record numbers. Congresswoman Greene got nearly 75% of the vote on Election Day.

So why should the opinion of Mitch McConnell or Mitt Romney matter? It’s the people in towns like Rome and Dalton and Trenton who put Mrs. Greene in office. And their opinion is the only one that matters.

Unless, of course, the Republican Party is suggesting that the good people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District deserve taxation without representation.

