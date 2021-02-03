http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VS9Jj7Lw65Y/

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump should “absolutely be charged with premeditated murder” for inciting the deadly riots on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Maxine Waters said, “What’s so interesting about all of this is they tried to make themselves the victim when indeed they are following the president of the United States of America who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol. Even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in this campaign. As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection.”

She continued, “So yes, we are threatened, but we can’t back up. We’ve got to fight as hard as we can to see to it that there’s some justice. For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it, and as some of them said, he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States. When he rallied, he said go to the Capitol, fight hard. This is take back your country. So if that’s not inciting the kind of violence that we witnessed, I don’t know what is.”

