‘ENOUGH’: Lindsey Graham to Introduce Legislation Condemning Dems’ Impeachment Inquiry
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.24.19
Senate Republicans -led by Lindsey Graham- will introduce new legislation Thursday officially condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
“The South Carolina Republican, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has attacked Democrats for their handling of the impeachment process. His resolution — backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — criticizes the House for its ‘closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry,’” reports Politico.
“This is a kangaroo court and it will not stand,” Graham said this week. “I’ve got a resolution saying if you’re going to impeach the president give him the same rights that Richard Nixon had and that Bill Clinton had…what’s going on now is disgusting.”
“The Graham resolution could put pressure on Republicans who have appeared open to considering the evidence in the House impeachment inquiry. But even Republicans who have declined to offer predictions on how the inquiry might end have attacked Democrats for how they’ve handled impeachment,” adds Politico.
Graham exploded on the Democrats’ “sham” impeachment investigation Tuesday; telling reporters on Capitol Hill the whole process is completely “Un-American.”
“This is a sham. This is a joke. I’m going to let the whole world know that if we were doing this to a Democratic president, you would be all over me right now… This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”
‘FANTASYLAND’: McConnell Says It’s ‘Inconceivable’ 67 Senators Will Vote to Remove Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.19.19
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw more cold-water on the Democrats’ impeachment frenzy Tuesday; saying “it’s inconceivable” that 67 Senators will vote to remove President Trump from office.
“It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office,” McConnell told reporters during the third day of the public impeachment inquiry.
Sen. Mitch McConnell: “It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office.” pic.twitter.com/KeSKGWzhW7
McConnell made similar comments last week.
“I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate,” McConnell told USA Today.
“Nothing is happening because House Democrats seized with Trump derangement syndrome are consumed with this argument with the president,” he said.
McConnell made similar comments last week; telling reporters “I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end. If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.”
Meanwhile, House Democrats refuse to commit to a formal timeline of their investigation into the President’s dealings with Ukraine.
“I haven’t had a lot of time to pay attention to the president’s tweets and the legal implications of them. I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president,” Pelosi told CBS News.
“I have no idea,” she responded when asked if the process could drag-on into 2020.