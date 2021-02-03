https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/02/03/members-congress-capitol-police-pay-final-respects-officer-sicknick/

It’s still not completely clear how Officer Brian Sicknick was fatally injured during the Capitol riot but one report said he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He went back to his office after the attack where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital but died the following night. Yesterday CNN reported that investigators trying to identify those directly responsible have been unable to do so thus far:

Investigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month’s insurrection.

Authorities have reviewed video and photographs that show Sicknick engaging with rioters amid the siege but have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries, law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said.

Starting last night, Sicknick’s fellow officers as well as members of congress and President Biden paid final respects to him in the Capitol rotunda. Here’s the solemn scene as his remains were brought in:

President Biden and the First Lady paid their respects. They both put their hands over their hearts and then Biden crossed himself.

Today, the flag over the Capitol was at half staff:

Speaker Pelosi spoke at a memorial service attended by his family:

One of his fellow officers saluted:

There were also a lot of tributes posted on social media:

This may be the last thing in Washington that people on both sides of the aisle can agree on:

After the ceremony was over, Sicknick’s remains were removed from the Capitol and taken for burial in Arlington Cemetery. Police and fire fighters escorted him and lined his path:

Rest in peace, Officer Sicknick.

