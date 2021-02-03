https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bloomberg-biden-teachers-covid/2021/02/03/id/1008504

President Joe Biden must stand up to the nation’s teachers’ unions, and teachers must “suck it up” and get back to classrooms that have been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday.

“Teachers say, well, I don’t want to go back because it’s dangerous,” Bloomberg, who ran as a presidential candidate last year, told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “You have a lot of city and state and federal employees who run risks. That’s part of a job. You run risks to help America, to help your state, to help your city, to help your families, and there’s just no reason not to have the schools open.”

And, he added that it is time for Biden to stand up and say that “the kids are the most important things,” said Bloomberg. “And the teachers are just going to have to suck it up and stand up and provide an education. Otherwise, these kids have no chance whatsoever. It is a disaster what’s happening to them.”

Bloomberg added that children from poor families are particularly suffering while schools remain closed, and called it a “disgrace” to expect them to learn from home, adding that it is “worse than a joke.”

“They will never recover from this,” he said. “They had a bad education experience anyways. We have not had good schools for poor kids. This now is so much worse.”

Bloomberg pointed out that children from poor families do not have the ability to benefit from online classes because they do not have the money for the tools they need to succeed.

“Poor people don’t have iPads, they don’t have wi-fi, they don’t have somebody at home to sit during the day and force the child to pay attention,” said Bloomberg. “Without that, the virtual learning just does not exist.”

