Sen. Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor today and called on Dems and their union buddies to stop moving the goal posts and open schools already:

TUNE IN: Coming up @LeaderMcConnell to deliver Senate Floor remarks regarding the need for states and districts to follow the science and get American education back on track for our kids: https://t.co/vP2oOXMAJs — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) February 3, 2021

He was particularly tough on the Jefferson County Public Schools system in his hometown of Louisville:

.@LeaderMcConnell: In my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, the largest school district in the state has a union-funded Board of Education Vice-Chair. He’s now saying that even if all school personnel get vaccines, he’d still be reluctant to open schools. https://t.co/9d5qKbDeTQ — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) February 3, 2021

The vast majority of the kids in this district are still doing remote learning and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be back in class anytime soon:

KY Sen. Mitch McConnell calls out JCPS board vice chair @cmkolb over his hesitations to reopen schools during a pandemic. https://t.co/BFAQR6sJ9W — Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) February 3, 2021

He went on to say, “Science is not the obstacle. Federal money is not the obstacle. The obstacle is a lack of willpower”:

McConnell on reopening schools: “Science is not the obstacle. Federal money is not the obstacle. The obstacle is a lack of willpower.” — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 3, 2021

And he blasted Dems and unions for keeping schools shut:

“Not among students. Not among parents. Just among the rich, powerful unions that donate huge sums to Democrats…” — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 3, 2021

“No more goalpost-moving”:

“No more goalpost-moving. States and districts have got to follow the science and get American education back on track.” — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 3, 2021

Hell, yes.

